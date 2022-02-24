Union For iHM Podcast Personnel

The writers, producers, editors, and other storytellers at the iHeartPodcast Network, won voluntary recognition with the Writers Guild of America, East. The recognition comes after a third-party card check confirmed that an overwhelming majority of employees in the bargaining unit signed union cards with the Guild.

“We’re incredibly excited to win official union recognition and secure our seat at the table to bargain for appropriate wages and benefits, accountability mechanisms, and other long-standing issues for our colleagues and ourselves,” according to a statement from the iHeartPodcast Network Organizing Committee. “We now look forward to engaging in good-faith negotiations with the company and are confident that this process will ensure the continued success and stability of the podcast industry.”

The iHeart Podcast Union represents more than 100 employees.