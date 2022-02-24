PRX is offering a podcast development training program for health journalists, producers and storytellers in Africa. Africa Podcast Lab features six teams of audio creators representing three countries across the region: Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

Creators will participate in virtual workshops, webinars, and one-on-one sessions on idea development, narrative and sound, audience growth and engagement, and monetization. Participants will also receive a $3,000 stipend for equipment and software purchases and regular feedback on all aspects of production.

“We’re always energized by working with creators both across the U.S. and around the world to develop podcasts that resonate and to help support creative communities,” said Stephanie Kuo, Director of Training. “We’re excited to work with storytellers and producers across Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, focusing on important issues around gender equity and public health.”

The PRX training team will lead 10 weeks of workshops. Participants will be offered the option for their podcast to be hosted on the PRX Dovetail publishing platform.