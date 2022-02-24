Anniversary In Cleveland

850 ESPN Cleveland’s The Really Big Show is celebrating its 15th anniversary. The show debuted in 2007 and has grown from two hours to four hours a day.

“To our fans when you listen to this show we are all in this together,” said co-host Tony Rizzo. “We appreciate you for everything you do.”

“It’s an absolute labor of love. Today I was able to see the broader picture of the show,” added co-host Aaron Goldhammer. “It’s humbling and makes me so proud that The Really Big Show is one of the few constants in Cleveland Sports over the past 15 years.”

The Really Big Show was recently voted the #1 Mid-Market, Midday Show by Barrett Sports Media.