NAB Honors Engineers

Xperi Corporation’s Ashruf El-Dinary and Capitol Broadcasting Company’s Peter Sockett are the recipients of the 2022 NAB Engineering Achievement Awards. They will be recognized at the 2022 NAB Show held April 23–27 in Las Vegas.

El-Dinary is SVP Digital Platforms at Xperi Corporation, where he oversees the HD Radio systems engineering teams. El-Dinary has over 20 years of experience in developing HD Radio technology and holds a number of patents for innovative digital radio solutions.

Peter Sockett is responsible for leading and steering the technology needs of Capitol Broadcasting Company’s television stations.