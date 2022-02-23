Hubbard’s Jeremy Sinon Honored

Jeremy Sinon, VP of Digital Strategy for Hubbard Radio, is the recipient of the National Association of Broadcasters 2022 Digital Leadership Award. Sinon will be recognized at the 2022 NAB Show, held April 23–27 in Las Vegas.

Sinon develops strategies and solutions to assist the Hubbard’s broadcast stations in fully utilizing digital platforms. He also oversees Hubbard’s work in the podcasting space, which has included launching a local podcasting app platform.

Created in 2015, the Digital Leadership Award honors an individual at a broadcast station, group or network who has had a significant role in transforming a traditional broadcast business to succeed on digital media platforms in a measurable way.