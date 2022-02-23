Fried Goes National

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Connoisseur Media has promoted Ron Fried to National Sales Manager. Fried will be responsible for working with the Christal National sales offices across the country. He joined Connoisseur Media  as part of the WALK 97.5 acquisition in 2014. 

“Ron is a valued and  important member of our sales efforts on Long Island, and we are thrilled to promote him to  this important position officially.” Said Darren DiPrima, Director of Sales of Connoisseur Media  Long Island. 

Fried said, “I’m thrilled about the opportunity to lead  Connoisseur Media Long Island’s national sales efforts. As a Senior and Regional Account  Manager, I’ve had the privilege of representing our significant cluster of heritage stations for  almost eight years. I look forward to working closely with our Christal Radio/Katz Media Group team on growing  the Nassau-Suffolk market.”

