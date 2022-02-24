New GSM Radio One Atlanta

Radio One Atlanta has promoted Coriya Burns Falker to General Sales Manager. She will oversee WHTA, Hot 107.9; WAMJ, Majic 107.5/97.5 FM; WPZE, Praise 102.5 FM and Classix 102.9 FM.

“I am thrilled that Coriya is being elevated to this new role! She has been with Radio One almost since day one and has earned the opportunity to keep moving our brands and sales efforts forward,” said Jeffrey Havis, Director of Sales, “I feel the best is yet to come for her and the rest of Radio One Atlanta with her leading the way”.

“I read that ‘It is a skill to say goodbye to an experience without devaluing its place in our life’ and that perfectly expresses how I feel stepping into this new role, said Burns Falker, “I look forward to taking my years of experience and using it to inspire and lead the charge of a well-seasoned team.”