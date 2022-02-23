Compass Media Networks Promotes Wilbur

Wilbur is elevated to Senior Vice President of Affiliate Sales & Operations. He’ll continue to lead the company’s affiliate sales, affiliate marketing, affiliate technical operations, and select content relationships.

“This 13 year journey has been an incredible ride,” said Mr. Wilbur. “Thank you to all the hosts, producers, colleagues, affiliates and potential affiliates that make each day unique and unpredictable. I love it.”

Prior to joining Compass Media Networks in November of 2009, Wilbur built two companies in radio syndication. First as Vice President of Fisher Entertainment from 1996-2001. The sale of Fisher initiated the launch of self-named Wilbur Entertainment which he owned and operated until its sale in 2009.