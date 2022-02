News Radio 1290 WNBF in Binghamton, NY is celebrating its 95th anniversary. Townsquare Media owns the station in what’s known as the Twin Tiers area of New York State.

The station first went on the air in February 1927 in the small village of Endicott, near New Yorks southern border with Pennsylvania. WNBF host Bob Joseph has written a station history story on the WNBF Website.