Helping Small Public Media Stations

Public Media Company has received grant funding to work with eight small public media stations in 2022 that serve diverse and/or rural audiences. The funding is from three foundations to provide customized insight and actionable plans for increased growth and local impact.

“We believe that media organizations, regardless of size, deserve access to the insights and solutions they need to strengthen their services and succeed in their local communities,” said Erin Moran, Public Media Company CEO. “Thanks to generous support from our funders, we’re now able to make this a reality for eight media stations in 2022”.

The funding is from the Rogers Family Foundation, Wyncote Foundation, and FJC – A Foundation of Philanthropic Funds and other generous donors.