Country Prep Package

Benztown has added am advanced Country radio show prep service AmeriCountry to its roster of services. The content is specifically tailored to Country radio listeners, delivered to stations via a user-friendly platform.

“AmeriCountry is loaded with content curated specifically for Country radio shows,” said Jason Hillery, Co-Founder and Producer. “We understand that the content needs for Country radio are bigger than simply having the latest Country music news. We load up on a ton of daily lifestyle content, social media topics and ideas, listeners audio for daily topic starters, and feel-good stories.”

The service is available for cash or barter.