After-Hours At CRS

Country Radio Seminar is bringing back the 16-player Ping Pong Tournament, “Paddle Royale,” to its after-hours schedule on Thursday, February 24. The event will feature top Country artists and prominent names in music programming competing for bragging rights and a championship trophy.

“There will be no showcase, nor performance, nor panel session. There will, however, be trash talking, high drama, and some free drinks,” said George Couri, event organizer. “This will be a large cross-section of our business coming together to cheer, boo, laugh, and enjoy one another.”

Players confirmed include Ingrid Andress, Kid Rock, Jon Pardi, Morgan Evans, Lady A, Gator Harrison, Clay Hunnicutt, Mitchell Tenpenny, Clay Walker, Royce Risser, Tim Roberts, and defending champion Scotty McCreery, with more to be added.