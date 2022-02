WTOP News today announced it will be launching a daily local news podcast called DMV Download which will dive deeper into the biggest news stories impacting Washingtonians – from Anacostia to Ashburn, Silver Spring to Upper Marlboro.

The first episode of the podcast will debut in April 2022.

WTOP investigative reporter, Megan Cloherty, and WTOP producer, Luke Garrett, will join forces as hosts of the DMV Download podcast.