Big Lies And Little Lies

(By Jeff McHugh) Some say that “any press is good press.” Joe Rogan has been in the news for spreading harmful misinformation on his Spotify podcast. Our advice for broadcasters and podcasters in 2022 is the trend is toward truth.

Mark Twain once said, “Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.” We call that a little lie; small embellishments that add entertainment value and cause no harm.

A big lie is one that could cause harm if people believe it and act on it. Misinformation is unintentional and mistakes happen. Disinformation is intentional.

During the 2020 forest fires in my home state of Oregon, Joe Rogan and other hosts claimed “left-wing activists” were setting the fires. Even as the FBI tried to stop the rumor, armed listeners began marching into the fires to hunt non-existent Antifa, risking their lives and those of firefighters sent in to save them.

If meteorologists sent an urgent tornado warning for your town, no responsible broadcaster would say, “Ignore those so-called scientists! It’s political! Defend your freedom – go golf, let your kids play outside!”

During the pandemic, hosts like Sean Hannity downplayed coronavirus dangers and there were increased deaths and infections in areas where Hannity’s show had higher ratings. Other hosts who spread similar lies died of the virus themselves.

Joe Rogan is funny, provocative, charismatic, engaging, naturally curious and a great storyteller. If Joe focused on those strengths and left out the falsehoods his podcast would be more popular and would attract more advertisers in the long run.

Here are guidelines we share with radio and podcast hosts for avoiding misstatements that limit career options and cause advertisers to flee in droves.

Avoid stating emotions as facts. You might be fearful about flying but, “I get nervous on planes” is not the same as ranting, “those jetliners are flaming death traps!”

Do not interview trolls. Hate speech is a form of disinformation. Joe Rogan gave airtime to someone claiming that Black people have a “proclivity to violence.” Your guests reflect on you. Record and edit all interviews. Kooks count on a live microphone for generating outrage. Review what guests say before airing and provide context.

Build a panel of experts. Have speed dials set for a trustworthy lawyer, physician, scientist, journalist from a respected mainstream outlet, law enforcement, fire department, etc.

Bookmark fact-check sites like Politifact, FactCheck.org, and Poynter Institute.

We encourage personalities that “if you think it, say it.” Being unfiltered, outspoken, and opinionated is key. But none of that matters if you lose trust, which is the foundation of the relationship with your audience.

Jeff McHugh is known for developing remarkable talent for both morning and afternoon drive. He brings an uncommon mix of positivity, creativity, and strategy to the shows that he coaches. He is a member of the team at the Randy Lane Company. Reach Jeff at [email protected]

