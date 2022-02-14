Webinar Focuses On #1 Music Format

The latest Benztown/P1 Media Group Webinar will focus on Country Music Radio Format. RJ Curtis, Executive Director Country Radio Broadcasters will be the guest for the latest ‘Global Radio Ideas’ webinar.

The webinar, “What We Can Learn From America’s #1 Music Format”, will come just days before the start of CRS ’22 in Nashville, February 23-25. Curtis is a 41-year Country radio/Music Row executive with 30 years in major market radio.

You can find more information and registration for the February 17 webinar Here.