BSM Honors Top Sports Stations

The Barrett Sports Top 20 Series continues with honors for the top Major and Mid-Market Sports Stations. 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston is the tops in the Major Market category, and 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland takes top honors Among Mid-Market Sports Stations.

“Our voters made it clear in their voting that when it came to the format’s best brands in Major and Mid Markets for 2021, 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, and 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland performed on a different level,” said Jason Barrett. “Both of these stations feature elite talent, strong play by play partnerships, and top rank program directors, making it easy to see why both have impeccable reputations and a lengthy track record of success. On behalf of BSM and the entire voting committee, congratulations is in order for all involved with both stations.”

The full Top 20 Series list can be found Here.