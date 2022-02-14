Music Execs Join SoundExchange Board

Jon Glass of Warner Music Group and Alasdair McMullan of Universal Music Group have joined the SoundExchange Board of Directors. The board is made up of 18 members that lend their expertise to the nonprofit music-tech organization.

Jon Glass is senior vice president and head of digital legal affairs at Warner Music Group. Alasdair McMullan is executive vice president of business and legal affairs at Universal Music Group.

“Jon Glass and Alasdair McMullan are world-class business and legal affairs experts and proven industry change-makers,” said Michael Huppe, SoundExchange CEO and President. “Each will be a key counselor and collaborator as we continue to enhance SoundExchange’s role as a champion for fair pay and a music-tech leader in today’s digitally-driven creator economy.”