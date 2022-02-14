Central Florida Job Fair From iHM

iHeartMedia Central Florida is teaming up with SeaWorld and Aquatica for a ‘Jobs Now Career Expo’ in Orlando. The event will also feature resume writing and interview preparedness workshops.

“We look forward to bringing this important career event to Central Florida,” said Barbra Latham, Orlando/Melbourne Area President. “As a business ourselves serving our local community here in central Florida, we recognize the significant need from our business partners to fill job openings. We feel uniquely poised to help connect these businesses with people living or moving to central Florida as an essential part of our efforts in our local communities.”

More information on the March 3 event can be found Here.