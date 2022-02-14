CRS 2022 Offers App

The official mobile app for Country Radio Seminar 2022 is now available for download on iPhone and Android mobile devices. CRS 2022 kicks off February 23 and runs through the 25th in Nashville.

The app provides attendees with an expanded CRS agenda, session descriptions, speaker bios, artists performing, integrated calendar upgrades, a live Q&A and other event news. Users can create their own customized CRS schedule, rate the panels, and post updates and reviews directly to their social media profiles.

More information on CRS 2022 can be found Here.