John O’Brien/WAQY Part Ways

John O’Brien, long-time co-host of the morning show on WAQY-FM in Springfield, Massachusetts, is no longer with the station. The 62-year-old said leaving was not his choice.

“I can tell you my leaving was not voluntary,” he told the Springfield Republican. “It’s disappointing because, after 30 years at the station, I would have liked to go out on my own terms.”

David Oldread, GM of the Saga Communications station, confirmed to the newspaper that O’Brien no longer worked for the station. “We don’t comment on personnel issues for the privacy of our employees.”