Birch Joins Beasley

Beasley Media Group has hired Gina Birch to host mornings on WJPT-FM in Fort Myers. Birch worked for WINK-FM in Fort Myers as a morning and midday personality from 1992 to 2013.

She currently hosts a weekly infomercial and Grape Minds wine podcast on NPR1. In addition, she is a contributing writer for TOTI Media publications, Gulf Shore Life magazine, USA Today, 10Best, Naples Daily News and Fort Myers News Press.

“We hit the lotto having a pro like Gina to be a part of our team at WJPT,” said Adam Star, Operations Manager of Beasley Media Group’s Southwest Florida radio cluster. “She reflects all of the Beasley’s core values as a person and as a broadcaster. The amount of respect and love the local community has for her is off the charts. Gina is the perfect addition to continue to build the Sunny 106.3 brand!”

“Radio is in my blood, and I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity and time to dive back into the pool,” said Birch. “Sunny 106.3 checks all of the boxes with its impeccable reputation, superb line-up of talent, feel-good music library and perhaps best of all, loyal listeners whom I can’t wait to hang out with every morning!”