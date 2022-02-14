Big Start For Z100 Doc.

The Elvis Duran, Scott Shannon documentary on Z100 called Worst to First: The True Story of Z100 New York, hit #2 on the iTunes Documentaries chart on its opening weekend.

Elvis Duran said, “I’m blown away by the support our little documentary has gotten and am immensely grateful.”

Shannon said, “I can’t believe it. This thing has really turned into something!”

Worst to First captures 74 days in 1983, when Shannon launched a brand new station, took it to #1, and with it, created one of the most successful station’s in history. Inspired and humbled by the success, partners Duran and Shannon are motivated to do whatever it takes to show the world the greatness of radio through this documentary.

Worst to First is available on VOD platforms including Apple/iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu, and Microsoft. Additionally, it’s available on such cable platforms as InDemand (Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Frontier, etc.) and DirectTV.