New Brand Manager For WNCX

Dominic “Nard” Nardella is the new Brand Manager at 98.5 WNCX in Cleveland. Nardella will also serve as Midday Host on the Audacy station.

“Nard is the ideal candidate for this job because of his experience in Cleveland and his knowledge of the NCX brand,” said Tom Herschel, SVP/MM. “We’re looking forward to having him join our team to help take 98.5 WNCX to even greater heights in Cleveland.”

“I am honored to be taking the WNCX reins,” said Nardella. “The station and the city of Cleveland have always been close to me. I look forward to working with the Audacy team.”