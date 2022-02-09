Report: Digital Revenue Approaching $2 Billion

The Radio Advertising Bureau is reporting that radio’s digital revenue hit $1.5 billion in 2021, an increase of 33% over 2020. The RAB is forecasting another 22% growth in 2022 which would put the total close to $2 Billion.

The 10th annual RAB report includes data from more than 3,000 radio stations, 1,107 local radio buyers and 256 radio managers. It was compiled by Borrell Associates. The report showed that the average station made $36,250 in digital revenue in 2021, and the average market cluster made $1.6 million. Top-performing market clusters made more than $10 million, even in some of the smaller markets.

