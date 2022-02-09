Mornings Suit Him Just Fine

Bryan Suits is back in the Pacific Northwest, joining the ‘Conservative Commute,’ mornings on AM 770 KTTH Seattle. Suits has been filling in at the station and will now get his own show, “The Bryan Suits Show”.

“When we moved back to Western Washington, the last thing on my mind was radio,” said Suits. “After filling in on KTTH mornings, I realized that I was born to do this. This is where I started and found my voice. Someone has to reflect what the sensible people are thinking and thankfully, KTTH is doing that. I’m humbled and grateful to be part of the team that tells the truth every day.”

“KTTH is the region’s leading conservative talk station because of our passionate, local hosts. Bryan Suits makes us even stronger,” said Cathy Cangiano, SVP/MM Bonneville Seattle. “As we head into the midterm elections, KTTH is poised to make some waves.”