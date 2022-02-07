WWJ New Evening News Anchor

Erin Vermeulen as is the new evening news anchor for WWJ NewsRadio 950 (WWJ-AM) Detroit. She most recently served as a writer and editor for the Audacy station.

“I am really excited to get back to my radio roots as a news presenter at one of the most iconic stations in the country,” said Vermeulen. “I am also very grateful to work with such talented and extraordinary people at WWJ. It is great to be back on the airwaves in my hometown, where I started my career more than 20 years ago.”

“Erin is well connected to the community and has a number of great ideas to keep listeners informed about the top stories and events happening across metro Detroit, the state and the country,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM. “We are excited to promote Erin to anchor and look forward to hearing her voice on WWJ.”