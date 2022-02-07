WRNR’s Bob Waugh Retiring

Bob Waugh, longtime Program Director and Host at WRNR-FM is signing off at the end of the month. Waugh signed on to the AAA station in Annapolis, MD in 2004.

“It’s been a pretty wild ride, and definitely a satisfying career,” said Waugh. “I am so grateful for all the relationships I’ve had and still have with some of the most influential people in the industry, and for the opportunity to forge friendships with a wide range of artists from Brandi Carlile to Elvis Costello. It was always my love of music that drove me to radio… never the other way around.”

Waugh started his 43-year radio career at WLIR on Long Island in 1978. In 1985, he moved to K Rock New York. 1991 brought Waugh to Washington D.C.’s WHFS, where he became Music Director/APD and initially hosted the morning show.

Waugh says after taking time for family, he probably will get back into the game, “After a short hiatus, I expect to return to the fold of which I am in a new broadcast and media capacity of which I am very excited. This is surely not the end of my radio career but rather the beginning of a brand-new chapter.”