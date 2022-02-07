Nebraska Broadcasters HoF Adds Three

Rick Alloway, Gary Kerr and Neil Nelkin to be inducted into Nebraska Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. The ceremony is set for the 87th Annual NBA convention, August 9, 2022 in Lincoln.

Rick Alloway’s career included a stop at KFOR in various positions. As a full-time member of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln faculty since 1986 he taught a sports broadcasting course for 30 years. He also spent many years behind the mic broadcasting high school and college sports.

Gary Kerr spent many years as a farm/ag reporter including time at WOW Radio and WOWT-TV. During his 34 years as a broadcast journalist, Gary Kerr he became known as the “Cronkite of the Midwest.”

Neil Nelkin has a career, spanning more than 50 years. He has been in a variety of on air positions and off-air management positions; and he continues to stay active in Omaha radio, at both NRG Media and at Walnut Media.