Blomquist Moving To Cleveland

iHeartMedia’s Newsradio WTAM 1100 has hired David Blomquist to host its 3P to 7P shift. Blomquist, known on the air as Bloomdaddy, has been the morning show host at WWVA-AM in Wheeling, West Virginia for the past 17 years. His show grew into syndication to stations in Pittsburgh, Youngstown, Akron, and Parkersburg, West Virginia. Bloomdaddy will now call WTAM 1100 his home.

The newly created Cleveland-centric, issues-based afternoon show with Bloomdaddy, will feature broadcasting veteran Carmen Angelo, news reports from Julie Holiday, and regularly scheduled traffic reports from Olivia Muzica.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Bloomdaddy to WTAM and the city of Cleveland,” said Keith Hotchkiss, President of iHeartMedia Cleveland. “His passion for sports, his quest for information, and his commonsense approach to talk radio is the perfect combination for afternoon drive on the legendary WTAM.”

“I’m thrilled to launch this new show on a station that means so much to Cleveland,” said Bloomdaddy. “From the minute I turned the mic on at WTAM, it’s felt like home. I look forward to having impactful conversations with my new radio family and learning even more about this incredible city.”

Before entering into the world of radio, Bloomdaddy spent 15 years as a morning television anchor and reporter in the Ohio Valley and Charleston, West Virginia. He is the father of three boys and created his radio name to honor his sons: “Bloom” for Blomquist and “Daddy” because that’s his #1 job. In his free time, you’ll find him on a baseball field or with a fishing pole in his hand. And his favorite food is pizza or anything straight from the garden…dirt and all.