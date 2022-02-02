DeDe Awarding Scholarships

DeDe McGuire is marking Black History Month by awarding five-listeners $2,500 tuition scholarships for study at a HBCU institution. Achieve the Dream scholarships are provided by the syndicated morning show host’s Dede McGuire Foundation.

“The Dede McGuire Foundation’s mission is to educate minds, increase economic power and build stronger families within our communities,” said McGuire. “With the current climate of the economy, there is an overwhelming need for services. I am so fortunate to be able to help my radio family across the country achieve their educational dreams.”

Submissions are due February 25. More information can be found Here.