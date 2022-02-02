BIN Grows The Team

Black Information Network announced that media personality Ramses Ja will be joining the network as the host of The Black Information Network’s “Our Daily Story with Ramses Ja,” a new daily podcast.

“Our Daily Story with Ramses Ja” will feature Black journalists from across America telling the most meaningful stories of the day, from their perspective. The daily talk-show style podcast will premiere later this month, with new episodes launching every weekday morning. Listeners will be able to hear the podcast on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

“I’m excited to be partnering with BIN: Black Information Network,” said Ja. “This partnership helps show the company’s commitment to helping create a more equitable experience for Black people in this country, and the other projects we have in the works are also sure to continue that trend.”

In addition, BIN: Black Information Network is excited to announce that Andrea Coleman, previously News Anchor for the network, has been elevated to News Director, effective immediately. As News Director, Coleman will be responsible for leading day to day newsroom operations, reporter and anchor development, and coordinating live news and specialty programming. She will be based in Atlanta, reporting to Tanita Myers, VP/News Operations for the Black Information Network.

Coleman joined iHeartMedia as an anchor/reporter for the Black Information Network in the summer of 2020 with 30 years of experience in the communications industry. A seasoned journalist, Coleman also has experience in publishing, founding and operating a community magazine that celebrated the history and excellence of the Black community. A longtime resident of Atlanta, Georgia, Coleman is familiar with the issues of the Black community and is committed to helping give voice and expression to its success.

“I welcome the opportunity to serve as News Director of the Black Information Network and to continue to be a part of the dynamic team of Black professional’s wo have made the Network a relevant, trusted source of news and information for our community,” said Coleman. “We look forward to keeping our listeners informed and educated on all matters important to the Black experience.”

“As BIN: Black Information Network continues to grow, I am thrilled to have Ramses Ja and Andrea Coleman as part of our team,” said Tony Coles, President of BIN: Black Information Network. “They are incredibly talented, with proven track records, and dedication to delivering significant and trusted news coverage to the Black community. I know they will contribute to the network’s mission and ongoing success.”

