Acoustic Alley Lineup Set for CRS

On Feb. 24, hit songwriters, artists, and CRS 2022 attendees will come together for “Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley,” hosted by Fitz of Country Top 40 with Fitz. Radio Ink will also be handing out the 2022 Best Country Program Director awards during the event.

This Acoustic Alley lineup of songwriters has earned numerous No. 1 singles, CMA Awards, ACMs, Grammys, and millions in sales. The highly-awarded lineup includes Rhett Akins (“Boys ‘Round Here”/Blake Shelton, “Get Me Some of That”/Thomas Rhett, “When She Says Baby”/Jason Aldean), Kassi Ashton (Creative Nation/UMG Nashville recording artist), Barry Dean (“Pontoon”/Little Big Town, “Somebody’s Daughter”/Tenille Townes, “Think a Little Less”/Michael Ray), Emily Landis (“The Good Ones”/Gabby Barrett, “Nothin’ New”/Kalie Shorr), Luke Laird (“Space Cowboy”/Kacey Musgraves, “Diamond Rings and Old Barstools”/Tim McGraw, “Give Me Back My Hometown”/Eric Church), Victoria Shaw (“The River” and “She’s Every Woman”/Garth Brooks, “I Love The Way You Love Me”/John Michael Montgomery), Allison Veltz (“Prayed For You”/Matt Stell, “Somebody Like That”/Tenille Arts, “Dare Ya”/Carly Pearce), Parker Welling (“Yours” and “Blue Tacoma” Russell Dickerson, “What’s Your Country Song”/Thomas Rhett), and more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Country Top 40 with Fitz and “Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley” host Fitz said, “I am thrilled to be a part of this CRS tradition. Bob Kingsley loved the songwriters and loved giving them a platform to share their art and talent with our industry. I am honored to continue Bob’s commitment to showcasing the songwriter. I can’t wait for you to experience this Country Music Bucket List experience. You get to see the WHO behind the HITS at Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley.”

Radio Ink will present its “Top Country PDs” awards during the show. The awards have been presented at the Country Radio Seminar for over 20 years and are recognized as a hallmark of excellence by country radio program directors and country radio stations around the country. Radio Ink would like to thank Sony Music Nashville for sponsoring our Best Country PD List.



“Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley” will take place on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 7-9:30 PM in Omni Nashville Hotel’s Legends D-G – Level 2, closing out the second day of CRS 2022.

Registration for CRS 2022 is $649 per person and is open and available for purchase at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com. CRS will be held Wednesday, February 23 through February 25, 2022. Single-day passes are also being made available. Single-day passes (limited to two-day passes per person) will be $249. Day passes include access to panels, speakers, luncheons, and networking destinations on the day of pass purchase, with the exception of Friday’s New Faces of Country Music show. Day passes will only be available for purchase on-site.