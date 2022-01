Ron Gaskill has been hired by SiriusXM as Director of Communications. Gaskill comes over from PR firm Blake Zidell & Associates.

Gaskill will be focusing most of his attention on the Stitcher brand. “I’ve been working with the Stitcher team for several years now through my role at Blake Zidell & Associates, so it’s wonderful to now be officially part of the team.”

He starts his new job February 7.