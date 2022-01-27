Audacy Promotes Dan Hardee

Dan Hardee is the new Brand Manager for 99.5 The Mountain (KQMT-FM). Hardee has been with the station since 2016.

“We’re delighted to elevate Dan and have him lead The Mountain forward in this new role,” said John Fullam, SVP/MM. “Since joining us in 2016, Dan has displayed a true ability to connect with our listeners and a real understanding for what we aim to deliver on a daily basis. We look forward to watching him take this next step in his career.”

“I’ve dreamt about this day ever since my dad gave me my first FM tuner when I was seven,” said Hardee. “The Mountain is a great radio station and I’m beyond excited to be the one to keep making sure great things come out of those speakers.

Hardee will continue to host afternoons at the station and on Rochester, NY sister station WCMF-FM.