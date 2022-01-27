Radio Veteran Tim Byrd Passes

Tim Byrd, known as ‘The Byrdman’ has died. “The Get Up and Go Morning Show” was carried on VCMG Live True Oldies Channel 95.9 FM in the Palm Beaches and 106.9 FM on the Treasure Coast.

Byrd’s radio journey included successful stops in a number of top 50 markets, including New York City. At WNBC he worked with Don Imus and Howard Stern. While at WPIX-FM he was listed in the top 25 morning men in America by Radio and Records.

His talents weren’t just limited to radio. He was the original prototype VJ for VH-1. Byrd also created his own voice-over business and website www.PalmBeachLiveWorkPlay.com.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of our Beloved ‘ByrdMan’. Tim was the captain of our team, the Big Brother we looked up too at the “True Oldies Channel” and the voice that welcomed our listeners to our airwaves, each morning during his “Get Up and Go” Morning Show,” said Vic Canales, President VCMG. “He was a staple in the West Palm Beach Community, the backbone of our organization and his memory will live on. I will sorely miss listening to him live on-air and seeing him each morning.”

Byrd died at the age of 68 due to pneumonia.