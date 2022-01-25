How You Can Help Keep Radio Free

As of today, the Local Radio Freedom Act has the support of 208 House representatives and 24 Senators. That’s a good sign that the momentum continues to build. It also means this is no time to let up on the gas.

If your Congressional representatives are not on this list, we strongly encourage that you take a few minutes and ask them to join in supporting the act. And if they have already signed on, it wouldn’t hurt to remember what your mother taught you. Say thank you.

Here is a form provided by the NAB that makes it easy to do both. No excuses! It encourages those in Congress who have yet to add their name to the act to do so and it says thank you to those who have already done that. How easy can that be?

As a reminder, here is a list of the current congressional supporters of the Local Radio Freedom Act.

Click here and do your part for the Local Radio Freedom Act. Your email could be the one that helps take the Local Radio Freedom Act over the top. Do it now!