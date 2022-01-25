Vax And Testing Rules Announced For CRS

Country Radio Broadcasters have unveiled how it will conduct the live, in-person CRS event in Nashville. CRB has partnered with 3P America on the safety protocols for the February 23-25, 2022 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

Everyone attending CRS 2022 will be required to provide documentation of full COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative COVID test result, to be completed within 48-hours of arrival at the event. If attendees cannot provide either; rapid antigen and PCR tests will be available upon arrival and conducted on-site at no cost to attendees. Additionally, voluntary testing (rapid antigen and PCR) will be available to all attendees throughout CRS, courtesy of CRB.

Prior to the event, all CRS 2022 registered attendees will receive a link to 3P Smart Verify. When logged into the system, users upload vaccination documentation or a negative COVID-19 test, which must be completed within 48 hours of arrival at CRS.

Once 3P America has issued verification, a QR code will be sent to attendees’ phones. QR codes will be scanned at a wellness desk. Once confirmed, attendees will proceed to the registration desk to pick up their credential packets.

Other protocols will be in place including social distancing, controlled traffic patterns, hand sanitizers and free masks.

Radio Ink will be presenting the Top 35 PD’s in Country Radio with their 2022 plaques at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville during Acoustic Alley on February 24th at 7PM in Legends Ballroom D-G. Radio Ink would like to thank Sony Music Nashville for sponsoring our Best Country PD List.

