Antifa Comments Get Broadcaster Fired

Montana State radio broadcaster Mark Martello will no longer be calling the school’s basketball games. In a game last week, when MSU was playing Portland State, Martello

did not like a non-call by the refs and said this…

Martello said, “Portland’s like Antifa after a riot. They might go to jail, but they get out right away. They can get away with it.” He quickly apologized and continued to call the game.

The school sent out the following press release: “Bobcat football and men’s basketball voice Zach Mackey will be behind the mic for tonight’s MSU women’s basketball game against the Lady Griz. He replaces Mark Martello, who has been removed from Montana State’s radio broadcast team. This decision was made by MSU Athletics’ longtime multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD’s Bobcat Sports Properties. For the remainder of the 2022 season, play-by-play responsibilities for women’s basketball will be handled by Tom Schulz, Montana State’s Director of Athletic Communications for Women’s Basketball.”