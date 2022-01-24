No Co-Host For Saga Des Moines

Saga’s KIOA-FM in Des Moines has hired a new morning show co-host for the station. Jeriney (pictured) joins the station from Audacy, Kansas City’s KRBZ FM, where she was most recently the producer of the syndicated afternoon show, The Church of Lazlo.

“We are excited for the experience, knowledge and flair that Jeriney brings to her half of the KIOA Morning Show. She is a fantastic partner and complimenting personality for veteran, Luke Mathews,” said General Manager, Stephanie Heide.

“I’m super excited to be working with my good friends Leigh McNabb and Luke Matthews at such a huge station! I love the way KIOA works with the community and is such a huge part of Des Moines. Stephanie Heide has made me feel so welcomed to the Saga family,” Jeriney said.

“She knows music, radio and connecting with her audience. What can’t she do? Adding Jeriney to our Des Moines Radio Group crew was a no brainer,” said Leigh McNabb, DMRG OM and KIOA Program Director.