WLIF Fighting The Baltimore Cold

Today’s 101.9 (WLIF-FM) teamed up with the Salvation Army of Central Maryland over the weekend and helped donate over 1,200 coats, 300 blankets and hats, gloves, socks and shoes for those in need. The effort was part of the 4th annual “Bundle Up Baltimore.”

“Thank you to all of our generous listeners who made this event such a success,” said Tracy Brandys, SVP/MM, Audacy Baltimore. “I’d also like to also extend a sincere thanks to our air staff for making this event possible. This demonstrates the unwavering connection our station has with our listeners and we’re proud to leverage our reach to give back to our neighbors in need.”

Listener stopped by one of two locations – Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Company and Marine Rescue Unit and the Lutherville Volunteer Fire Company – to donate new or gently used coats, blankets, hats, scarfs, socks, any type of warm clothing. As part of the event, morning show co-host Greg Carpenter and afternoon show host Tom Cook broadcast live from the two sites.