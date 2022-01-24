iHeart Plans For Black History Month

The second annual “iHeartRadio Living Black!” is a month-long on-air celebration in February. A series of events will be broadcast on iHM Hip-Hop and R&B stations and will be streamed.

The month-long celebration will feature conversations that educate, inspire and celebrate the Black experience through a mix of custom audio tributes from artists, influencers and thought leaders that will air across iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations in every format. iHeartMedia national and on-air personalities will honor trailblazers, modern history makers and future change-makers of Black culture.

“iHeartRadio Living Black is a bold celebration of Black culture and showcases the beauty and influence of the Black experience” said Thea Mitchem, EVP, Hip Hop and R&B Strategy. “We’re thrilled to build upon the Living Black! foundation in our second year and excited to once again work with Magic Lemonade on this wonderful celebration.”

Also planned is a special event February 23, 2022 featuring performances by Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox and more, plus a special moment from Lizzo at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles and Black-owned businesses across the country. The event will also feature special appearances from J. Cole, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Saweetie, Bas and more.