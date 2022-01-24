Cortez Back At The Beat

The Dana Cortez show has returned to mornings in San Antonio. Cortez and her crew return to 98.5 The Beat (KBBT-FM) after about a four-year absence from the market.

“I’m excited to be back on The Beat and wake up with the beautiful people in the city of San Antonio! We’re proud to partner with this iconic station and be a part, once again, of their amazing team in SATown,” said Cortez.

The Dana Cortez Show includes DJ Automatic, her executive producer and husband, and comedian Anthony Almanzar, their best friend. Distributed by Skyview Networks, the show is the first nationally syndicated morning show hosted by a Latina.