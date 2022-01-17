Using Radio Silver Bullets To Grow Revenue

(By Loyd Ford) We hear it all the time. Local sellers and sales managers are looking for the silver bullet for boosting sales. Local business owners are always looking for new customers. At the same time, they are not always looking for you. So, today is about using your edge and giving them reasons to say yes to fresh radio advertising.

The #1-way new business travels is through word-of-mouth . So, use yours. Your personalities and endorsements are most powerful in spreading that word-of-mouth and your endorsements can travel both on-air and in social (yes, you should use your endorsements this way).

. So, use yours. Your personalities and are most powerful in spreading that word-of-mouth and your endorsements can travel both on-air and in social (yes, you should use your endorsements this way). Sell listener endorsements (all clients have their fans and using them in their ads can be powerful). Think of #1 and #2 as being some of the most powerful and creative content if others in their category are not effectively doing it and you really put effort into crafting a powerful ad for your client).

(all clients have their fans and using them in their ads can be powerful). Think of #1 and #2 as being some of the most powerful and creative content if others in their category are not effectively doing it and you really put effort into crafting a powerful ad for your client). Help your local business owner become local experts in their category. Many don’t ever approach this kind of advertising and they can utilize their radio ads in their social to expose their message: We are the experts in this category.

in their category. Many don’t ever approach this kind of advertising and they can utilize their radio ads in their social to expose their message: We are the experts in this category. Consider creating an event around an idea that uses local businesses in different categories that support each other and promoting it through the advertising of all of the participating advertisers. This can be done even with virtual events today.

Radio should be the home of creativity that moves fast to take advantage of client needs. You know no one ever says, “I have too many new customers.” But local advertisers have lots of reasons to say no to you. Bring your creativity and give them reasons to say yes because they need those new customers, and you have creativity and fast-moving radio to help them.

Reach Loyd at 864.448.4169 or [email protected].