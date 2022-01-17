Hold That Thought

(By Rick Fink) Have you ever been in the middle of a conversation and you, or someone says, “Hold on” or “Hang on to that thought”? Sure, you have. If you do a simple google search, the meaning of this phrase is, “used for telling someone to remember an idea or thought that has just been mentioned, especially because it will be useful later”.

I want to focus on the last part of this phrase, the “especially – useful later” part!

How many times have you been in a meeting with a client or prospect, and like magic, you come up with a BIG IDEA? One that you know is strong! In your enthusiasm, you want to “show and tell” your client how brilliant of an advertising and marketing professional you are and you’re just aching to blurt out your BIG IDEA!

When this happens – STOP! This is the precise moment when you need to remind yourself to, “hold on to that thought”!

There’s a much better time to reveal you’re a real genius. It’s when you make your presentation!

Ask yourself this question. Do you think your client would put more value on a great idea that someone came up with on the fly, or one that took a week or two to come up with after much consideration and brainstorming? The client will think, “Wow, they really put some time and thought into this idea!”

Instead of blurting out your BIG IDEA, say something like, “Let me think about this and I’ll do some additional research. I think I may have an idea brewing but I want to give it some extra thought before deciding if it fits and before making our recommendations”.

Biting your lip and presenting the idea at a more opportune time will have a much bigger impact and impression on your prospect.

While most good ideas take time to develop, we also know that occasionally we get lucky and come up with that GREAT idea on the spot. When it happens, STOP…

…and hold on to that thought!

NEVER Stop Learning – Get Better Every Day!

Rick Fink from ENS Media (www.ensmediausa.com) can be reached by phone at 605-310-2062 or e-mail at [email protected]