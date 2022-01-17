MIW Group Adds Three New Board Members

The Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio group has announced that Haley Jones of MRC Data, Melissa Mitchell of Bonneville and Brittney Jackson from Urban One have been added to its Board of Directors.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff said, “We are extremely fortunate to have not one but three powerhouses join our Board. Their success speaks for itself; it’s their willingness to pay it forward for the good of women and our industry that makes each so special and appreciated. I’d be remiss in not thanking the three Members leaving our Board as their terms end: Kay Olin, Principal Olin & Associates, and past MIW Spokeswoman, whose constant leadership, dedication, and long term participation profoundly impacted MIW and me personally; Valerie Blackburn, Principal VKB Consulting, whose financial expertise led MIW through the arduous process of establishing a formal 501(c)(3) status; and Beth Neuhoff President & CEO Neuhoff Media who provided invigorating energy and challenging ideas that MIW will push ever forward.”

Brittney Jackson currently serves as the General and Digital Sales Manager for Urban One/Radio One Inc. in Richmond, VA where she is responsible for recruiting and developing new talent, leading multi-platform sales efforts, and increasing annual revenue. A graduate of MIWs 2016 Mildred Carter Mentoring Program, Brittney has participated in numerous leadership programs and has served as a speaker at National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation’s Media Sales Institute and the RAB/NAB Radio Show.

Haley Jones serves as Head of Independents for MRC Data where she oversees independent labels, small radio groups, and managers with music intelligence for today – whether that’s airplay, consumption data (sales or streaming), or helping clients understand changing consumer behaviors. Haley, who currently resides in the San Francisco Bay Area, previously spent over 20 years programming radio, shaping legendary brands such as KFOG in San Francisco, KGSR in Austin, and KMTT in Seattle.

Melissa Mitchell is Bonneville International’s Director of Finance, Corporate Controller and located in their Denver market. In her role with Bonneville, she is responsible for financial accounting and reporting, accounts payable, consolidated traffic operations, and operational process and reporting improvement for the Company’s six markets in Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, and Seattle. Melissa has over 25 years of broadcast experience. She has been an active member of the Media Financial Management Association, and its Board, since 2008 and is currently serving as Immediate Past Chair.

In addition to these three new members, the 2022 Mentoring & Inspiring Women in Radio, Inc. Board of Directors include: Lindsay Adams, Vice President, National Partnerships for Audacy; Corinne Baldassano, Senior Vice President Programming & Operations at Take On The Day, LLC/The Dr. Laura Program; Angie Balderas, Senior Vice President and Market Manager with Entravision Communications; Erica Farber, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Radio Advertising Bureau; Tricia Gallenbeck, Vice President and Market Manager with Cumulus; Valerie Geller, Consultant/Author Geller Media International; Sheila Kirby Senior Vice President Sales Acceleration for Audacy; Denyse Mesnik, President of The Mesnik Group; and Ruth Presslaff, President of Presslaff Interactive. Both Corinne Baldassano and Erica Farber are founding members of the MIW organization.