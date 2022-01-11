Cumulus Promotes Two 

The promotions are both in Birmingham where Tasha Simone (left) becomes the PD for WUHT-FM and Valerie Vining is promoted to PD at WZRR-FM (Talk 99.5).

Simone has been a popular Birmingham on-air personality for over 20 years and will continue as On-Air Host of “The Midday Groove” on Hot 107.7 from Monday through Friday from 10am-2pm. Simone has been honored as a “Female Powerhouse” by Who’s Who in Black Birmingham and is known for her service to the community for her work on behalf of non-profit organizations including Young Women’s Empowerment Conference and the Birmingham Urban League. She holds a B.A. degree in Mass Communications/Journalism and a Master of Education degree from Ashford University.

Vining has been a Birmingham radio fixture for more than 30 years. She will continue to be heard on Talk 99.5 WZRR-FM weekday mornings from 6am-10am as co-host of the “Dixon & Vining” morning show from 6am-10am. Vining was previously News Director for Cumulus Birmingham stations WAPI, WJOX, WJQZ, WUHT, WZRR, a position she has held for almost 14 years. She was formerly On-Air Host, Middays, on WAPI-FM for 20 years and was also Music Director and Assistant Program Director for the station. She holds a B.S. degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Alabama.