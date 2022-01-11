Growing Listeners Through Technology

GeoBroadcast Solutions says its MaxxCasting system has expanded the signal quality and audience reach of two EMF stations in L.A. through the installation of a translator in downtown L.A. GeoBroadcast says another 4 million people could possibly listen to the stations.

KYRA-FM, broadcasting to the north of the city in Ventura and LA Counties, and KYLA-FM broadcasting from Orange County in the south, had been simulcasting the Air1 signal on the 92.7 frequency but weren’t reaching downtown and neighborhoods of the city. Through the installation of a co-channel translator on the AON Center building, GBS engineers say they were able to bridge the gap between the two coverage areas and build a continuous signal that now stretches across 110 miles.

MaxxCasting combines radio and cellular technology and enables FM Broadcasters to enhance their signals by reducing interference between the main and booster transmissions through the use of a cluster of low-to-the-ground, high power, highly directionalized, synchronized node sites. The technology also allows for innovation in spectrum allocation, coverage problems, and frequency acquisition.

“Since we’ve owned the stations, our challenge has been connecting the two signals and providing continuous coverage between our co-channel signals, which conventional boosters and repeaters were not able to provide,” said Shane Toven, Senior Broadcast Engineer at Educational Media Foundation. “The GBS team was able to creatively use its MaxxCasting technology differently than they had done for us in other cities. The result has helped to achieve our goal of expanded, seamless coverage and introducing a new audience to our programming.”

“Our team of MaxxCasting engineers were able to solve the unique issues faced by EMF through our technology,” said Paul Littleton, director of Spectrum Design at GeoBroadcast Solutions. “Our solution for EMF showcases the flexibility of MaxxCasting to enable broadcasters to improve their signals, increase their listeners and drive ratings and revenue growth.”