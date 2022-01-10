AdLarge, G Networks Announce Partnership

AdLarge and G Networks have entered into an ad sales partnership. AdLarge will now oversee the management, sales, and fulfillment of the network audio ad sales inventory for both companies.

G Networks will continue to offer and affiliate their premium programming and services through their existing affiliations team to radio stations across the U.S.

“We’re excited to partner with AdLarge,” commented Warren Friedland, President, G Networks. “AdLarge has a reputation for delivering innovative campaigns to help brands reach their media goals. AdLarge’s ad sales efforts coupled with our own extremely targeted networks will lead to a better return on investment for advertisers, brands, and agencies.”

Gary Schonfeld, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of AdLarge said, “This unique partnership will enhance our already robust ad sales networks, as well as generate greater critical mass and increased coverage of major markets. This is a win-win for the advertisers and the network audio community. The partnership with G Networks will greatly benefit the audio campaigns of our advertisers and agency partners.”