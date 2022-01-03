NPR Analyzes Dan Bongino

NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly interviews Evan Osnos of The New Yorker about syndicated radio host Dan Bongino’s success and how he’s building a media empire, utilizing several different platforms, and doing it on his own terms. Read or listen to their report HERE.
Bongino should do a report about NPR and how a government-supported media outlet has become biased and nonrepresentative of all Americans by becoming an ultra liberal organization
Indeed. We should have ZERO state-run media, however tangential it might be.
I do not want one penny of my hard-earned tax dollars going toward CPB, PBS, NPR or any other media…and, yes, that would include any conservative media.