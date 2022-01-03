Frito & Katy End Run With Bryan

Frito & Katy have ended their run at Bryan Broadcasting’s KNDE-FM in College Station, Texas. The duo told listeners earlier this month they’re moving on together in a top 30 market, which they still have not disclosed. This past Friday was their final show.

Since starting in August 2013, Frito and Katy have won eight Best of the Brazos Valley “Best Radio Personality” awards, the 2021 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) award for small market personality, the 2018 and 2021 Marconi’s for CHR (contemporary hit radio) station of the year, and the 2017 Marconi for small market radio station of the year.

Frito, who has also been Bryan Broadcasting’s director of operations, and Katy, who has been Candy 95’s program director, have also been responsible for three NAB Crystal Awards for public service (2012, 2016, and 2019) and the 2021 NAB Leadership Foundation’s “Celebration of Service to America” award for local community service.